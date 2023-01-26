Tri-color cherry blossoms bloom at New Taipei’s Tianyuan Temple

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government said on Wednesday (Jan. 25) that the cherry blossoms at the back of the Tianyuan Temple (天元宮) in Tamsui District are blooming and attracting hoards of flower lovers, urging the public to visit during the Lunar New Year holiday.

According to the city government, the tri-color cherry blossoms (三色櫻) at the Tianyuan Temple are a hybridized species of Taiwan Cherry and Cherry Tree from Japan. The cherry blossoms of the special species present different shades of pink and rich layers, CNA reported. According to a Journey.tw report, the New Taipei City Government will light up the cherry blossoms at the temple every night during the flowering season.

A netizen who visited the temple on Sunday posted photos of the cherry blossoms, reminding people that the tri-color cherry blossoms are located at the back of the temple and not visible from the front.

The netizen said that this year’s cherry blossom season has come earlier than in past years due to the weather and urged the public to visit while it still lasts. Driving is not recommended as frequent cherry blossom viewing shuttle bus services are provided at the Taipei MRT Tamsui Station, the Facebook user said.

Visitors can also use regular bus services at the bus stop across from the MRT station and the buses heading towards the Tianyuan Temple include numbers 866, 875, 876, and 877, according to vloger Everyday Wanderings.



(Facebook, 下班走一走 photo)



(Facebook, 楊惠娟 photo)



(Facebook, 楊惠娟 photo)