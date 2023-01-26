beIN SPORTS To Exclusively Broadcast Formula One In 10 Territories In Asia

beIN SPORTS will become home to world-class motorsport broadcasting the Formula One World Championship to Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia

New deal puts beIN SPORTS in pole position as the number one pan-regional broadcaster in the region.

Deal runs until the conclusion of the 2025 season, showing beIN's long-term ambitions in the region.

Unmatched availability of entirety of Formula One World Championship on all beIN Sports linear channels and OTT platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN x Formula One

LONDON, UK / SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 January 2023 - beIN SPORTS has secured exclusive rights to the Formula 1 World Championships in ten territories across Asia. The new media rights agreement begins in 2023 and runs until the conclusion of the 2025 championship which will include rights to all Grand Prix's, Sprint Races, Qualifying and Practice sessions.Coverage begins with the season opener, the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix from the Sakhir International Circuit from 3-5 March. The popular night race, the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, takes place from the 15-17September, with the 2023 Formula One season concluding in the twilight of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from 24-26 November.Other notable races include the returning Qatar Grand Prix from 6-8 October, following hot on the heels of Qatar's successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The new race on the calendar for 2023 is the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place 16-18 November, which will see the drivers race along the iconic strip in F1's first Saturday race for almost 40 years.The ten Asian territories included in the agreement are Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.Formula 1's coverage on beIN SPORTS channels will be available on major pay-tv platforms in the region, including on beIN's live streaming app, beIN SPORTS CONNECT , said: "We are extremely excited to add Formula 1 as we continue to invest in strengthening our ever-expanding line-up of sports content for our viewers. With the rapid growth Formula 1 has experienced in recent years, we look forward to working alongside Formula 1 to broaden its fan base in our markets by bringing an unparalleled viewing experience across all screens.", said: "Following a number of years of growing interest across Asia, we are delighted to announce this partnership with beIN SPORTS. As Formula 1 continues to attract new fans around the world, world class broadcasting is key, and this agreement will allow us to find new and innovative ways for our Asian fans to follow and engage with our sport."Kicking off in Bahrain and concluding in Abu Dhabi, motorsport fans can look forward to another season full of drama and excitement. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen will be looking to defend his crown, having won the last two drivers titles. His team will also be defending the Constructors' Championship, having dethroned Mercedes to claim the title for the first time in eight seasons.Formula One joins a packed schedule of live premium sporting action on beIN SPORTS. In 2022, beIN acquired two tennis Grand Slams – Australian Open and Roland-Garros - in 10 territories across the Asia region, covering five editions of the tournament - from 2022 to 2026. beIN's breadth of sports content includes the ATP Tour, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and more – sealing beIN SPORTS' position as the number one multi-sport destination in Asia.Hashtag: #beINSPORTS

ABOUT beIN ASIA PACIFIC

beIN ASIA PACIFIC, a multi-platform sports media company, offers a stellar line-up of live sporting events through our premium sports brands, beIN SPORTS. We are committed to bringing great coverage, news and analysis of the top leagues and competitions from around the planet, as well as exclusive and never-before-available content across all screens. beIN SPORTS is available in 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific region on leading pay-TV platforms, including our live streaming player, beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Our broadcast rights include the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Australian Open, Roland-Garros, the ATP Tour, and more. Headquartered in Singapore, beIN ASIA PACIFIC is part of beIN MEDIA GROUP, the fastest growing global media and entertainment company with over 60 channels worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.beinmediagroup.com



ABOUT beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP's flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Turkey, in August 2016.

