Jeremy Lin announces he will join Taiwan's P.League+

Star known for "Linsanity' phenomenon tells world 'Kaohsiung, here I come!'

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/01/26 15:31
(Twitter, Jeremy Lin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jeremy Lin (林書豪) announced Thursday (Jan. 26) he is joining Taiwan’s P.League+ with the Kaohsiung Steelers.

He made the call on his Twitter account @JL7 at 12 p.m., saying: “Kaohsiung, here I come!” in both English and Chinese. He also added “#13,” which refers to his years in the professional game, after joining the Golden State Warriors in 2010.

He is expected to become the Steelers' new point guard, providing backcourt strength. The 34-year-old left the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), where he played for the Guangzhou Loong Lions.

Lin experienced modest success in Guangzhou. He joined in September 2022 and played just seven games, averaging 11.6 minutes, 6.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

He also got fined in December by the club for speaking out about China’s COVID controls. Soon after, he announced his departure.

Lin is famous for an outstanding run of play in the NBA for the New York Knicks in the 2011-2012 season. As the first Taiwanese to make it to the NBA, he garnered significant attention, which was known as "Linsanity."

He went on to win an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Injuries and loss of form saw him play for a number of teams, including the Beijing Ducks in the CBA.

Lin recently opened up about his life, by admitting in a Facebook post on Jan. 19 that he got married two years ago: “While I still feel strongly about guarding aspects of my personal life, it has also been hard for people to not know about such a major change. After many years of being together, I married my wife in an intimate ceremony and it’s been the highlight of my life ever since.”

He then revealed on Instagram a third addition to his family, a dog: “And now ... re-introducing the 3rd and by far most popular member of our little family. Kai, also known as King Kai, KaiKai and Kaiki.”

In reaction to Lin’s announcement, an army of fans responded on Twitter, with most of the comments positive and welcoming the former NBA star to the south of Taiwan.
