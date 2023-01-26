Cherry blossoms bloom on Taipei’s Pingjing Street

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cherry blossoms along Lane 42 of Pingjing Street in Taipei’s Shihlin District are currently in full bloom, attracting crowds of anthophiles.

Pingjing Street, Lane 42 is the earliest and most popular cherry blossom viewing destination in the city. Many have posted on Facebook photos of cherry blossoms along the lane, urging people to visit during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The photos show the blooming cherry blossoms in cherry gardens as well as cherry branches protruding from the walls of local residences.

To get there, take Taipei City Bus 303 from MRT Jiantan Station to the Lunziwei stop. Another option is to take S19 on Jihe Road from MRT Jiantan Station, get off at Pingjing Street, Lane 93, and walk about five minutes to Lane 42.



(Facebook, 林素英 photo)