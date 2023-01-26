Former Keelung mayor tapped to head Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tsai administration has selected former Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) to serve as Minister of the Interior in a cabinet reshuffle that will also see former Vice-President Chen Chien-ren (陳建仁) return to the Executive Yuan as Premier.

The Office of the President confirmed Lin’s appointment on Wednesday (Jan. 25) along with several others, who will begin serving in the cabinet from next week, reported UDN.

Lin served eight years as mayor of Keelung, maintaining around 80% approval throughout his tenure. He stepped down in December 2022, handing over the office to the KMT’s Hsieh Kuo-liang (謝國樑). Following the announcement of his appointment, Hsieh congratulated Lin on his new position, saying that he looks forward to working with him.

During his time as Keelung Mayor, Lin is credited with revitalizing the city, including making substantial investments in port infrastructure and improving the overall cleanliness of the municipality. With his relative popularity, along with his background in architecture and urban planning, Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) reportedly trusts that he is well-suited for the position of Minister of the Interior.

Lin has a reputation as an eloquent speaker, and as a determined leader. He is also a trusted confidante of Tsai Ing-wen within the DPP. At only 51 years old, Lin’s appointment as a cabinet minister is likely to strengthen his resume for future leadership positions in the central government.