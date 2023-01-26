Jones hits 6 3s, scores 21; Stanford beats Chicago St. 72-65

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Spencer Jones hit six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Maxime Raynaud had his second career double-double and Harrison Ingram scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Stanford beat Chicago State 72-65 Wednesday night.

Raynaud, a 7-foot-1 sophomore, had 17 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and two blocks. Jones, who went into the game tied with Casey Jacobsen for fourth on Stanford's career made 3-pointers list, has hit 228 3s for the Cardinal — tied with Jeremy Green for third all time.

Wesley Cardet made 9 of 12 from the field, 3 of 3 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with a career-high 31 points for Chicago State (5-17). Jahsean Corbett and Elijah Weaver added 13 points apiece but combined for just 10-of-33 shooting.

Corbett hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars their biggest lead of the game at 52-40 with 13 minutes left but they made just 3 of 17 from the field thereon. Stanford scored the next 11 points to start a 16-2 run that gave the Cardinal a two-point lead when Michael O'Connell hit two free throws six minutes later. They never again trailed.

Ingram hit a contested step-back jumper that gave Stanford a 66-59 lead with a minute to play.

The Cardinal (8-12) have won three games in a row for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Chicago State plays the last of two home contests in a 16-game span Saturday against Division-III Aurora

Stanford wraps up a four-game home stand when it returns to Pac-12 play against California on Saturday

