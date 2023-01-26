Taiwan reports 18,934 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Jan. 26) announced 19,144 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 18,934 were local and 210 were imported, as well as 21 deaths.

The local cases included 8,243 males and 10,680 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 11 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 61 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 21 reported deaths, 13 were male and eight were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases and had a history of chronic illness. Eleven had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Dec. 27 and Jan. 23 and died between Jan. 16 and Jan. 23.

The imported cases included 96 males and 114 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between Dec. 26 and Wednesday (Jan. 25).

Taiwan has so far recorded 9,404,138 cases of COVID-19, including 47,638 imported, while 16,189 people have succumbed to the disease.