Taiwanese police officer killed in Changhua by intoxicated driver

Officer just finished work, was about to visit parents in Kaohsiung for Lunar New Year holidays

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/26 14:03
Police line up to salute officer killed who was struck by intoxicated driver, Jan. 23.

Police line up to salute officer killed who was struck by intoxicated driver, Jan. 23. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 37 year-old man surnamed Wu (吳) was arrested for driving under the influence and fatally striking an off-duty police officer in Changhua County on Monday (Jan. 23).

On Monday evening, 29-year-old police officer Kao Wei-lun (高偉倫) was waiting for a red light at the intersection of Zhangxing Rd. and Sheng’an Rd. in Changhua City. Wu reportedly drove into Kao at high speed, hitting the police officer’s scooter from behind, tossing Kao about 10 meters from his vehicle.

Kao had just finished work at the Kuaiguan Precinct Office in Chuanghua. He was driving his scooter home before he planned to drive to Kaohsiung to spend time with his parents for the holidays, reported UDN.

Kao was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be revived. Wu was also thrown from his car and suffered injuries to his head and body.

Wu appeared to be in a trance when police reached the scene. He was also found with several bags containing amphetamines in his vehicle. Officers suspect he was dealing drugs and plan to investigate possible sources and customers. Wu is being held on charges of homicide and drug trafficking.

On Thursday (Jan. 26), Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美), as well as the county police commissioner Huang Ming-chao (黃明昭), went to Kaohsiung to express their condolences to Kao Wei-lun’s family. The Changhua County police force will also help the family with funeral arrangements, reported UDN.
