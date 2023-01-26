Taylor scores 17, Lehigh beats Holy Cross 74-68

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Evan Taylor had 17 points and Lehigh beat Holy Cross 74-68 on Wednesday night.

Taylor also had six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (12-8, 7-2 Patriot League). Keith Higgins Jr. shot 7 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Tyler Whitney-Sidney finished 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Mountain Hawks.

Will Batchelder finished with 17 points for the Crusaders (7-15, 4-5). Gerrale Gates added 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and Joseph Octave had 12 points.

