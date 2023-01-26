Davis returns, Hachimura set for Lakers' debut vs. Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura were both set to come off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Coach Darvin Ham made the announcement during his pregame availability.

Davis is on a minutes restriction after missing the past 20 games due to a stress fracture to his right foot. Davis — who is averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds in 25 games — last played on Dec. 16 against Denver.

Hachimura was acquired from the Washington Wizards on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks.

Hachimura is averaging 13 points per game. He tied a career high with 30 points in what turned out to be his Washington finale Saturday against Orlando.

Los Angeles went into Wednesday night 22-26 and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 2 1/2 games out of the top 10 and 3 1/2 behind Dallas, which is sixth in the conference.

Ham declared Lonnie Walker (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) out Wednesday, and said both would be evaluated again Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports