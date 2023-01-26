Alexa
Late night explosions rock community in Northeast Taiwan

Blasts damaged homes in Yilan's Zhuangwei Township Wednesday, four hospitalized

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/26 11:54
Debris from damaged homes in Zhuangwei, Yilan, Jan. 25. (Yilan Fire Dept. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A neighborhood in Yilan’s Zhuangwei Township was rocked by explosions on Wednesday (Jan. 25) night, with four people reportedly suffering injuries in the incident.

The explosions occurred at a community on Donggang Rd. at 10:51 p.m. according to reports. The blasts were so loud they shook homes and rattled surrounding neighborhoods.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene from Zhuangwei, Yilan City, Luodong, Jiaoxi and Yuanshan. Responders successfully had the fires under control by 11:20 p.m., reported UDN.

Three men and one woman had to be rescued from the damaged residences and were sent to the Affiliated Hospital of Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Other residents also reported minor injuries.

Accounts of local residents suggest that a damaged gas line or a gas stove leak was likely to blame for the explosions. An investigation will be conducted to further clarify what caused the explosions and subsequent fires.

Yilan
firefighters
explosion
gas leak

