Late night explosions rock community in Northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A neighborhood in Yilan’s Zhuangwei Township was rocked by explosions on Wednesday (Jan. 25) night, with four people reportedly suffering injuries in the incident.

The explosions occurred at a community on Donggang Rd. at 10:51 p.m. according to reports. The blasts were so loud they shook homes and rattled surrounding neighborhoods.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene from Zhuangwei, Yilan City, Luodong, Jiaoxi and Yuanshan. Responders successfully had the fires under control by 11:20 p.m., reported UDN.

Three men and one woman had to be rescued from the damaged residences and were sent to the Affiliated Hospital of Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Other residents also reported minor injuries.

Accounts of local residents suggest that a damaged gas line or a gas stove leak was likely to blame for the explosions. An investigation will be conducted to further clarify what caused the explosions and subsequent fires.

Firefighters examine damaged homes in Yilan's Zhuangwei Township. (Yilan Fire Dept. photo)