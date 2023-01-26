Republicans introduce House Resolution calling for US to recognize Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of 18 House Republicans in the U.S. Congress introduced a new resolution calling for Washington to recognize Taiwan as a sovereign, independent state and resume formal diplomatic ties.

The effort is led by Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, who said it is past time for the U.S. to abandon its outdated policy towards the democratic nation of Taiwan. The resolution also calls for Washington to establish a free trade agreement with Taipei to further enhance bilateral relations.

The resolution, introduced on Wednesday (Jan. 25), was first reported by The Epoch Times, which quoted a statement from the congressman.



“It’s time to change the status quo and recognize the reality denied by the United States government for decades: Taiwan is an independent Nation… As our long-standing and valued partner, correctly acknowledging (Taiwan’s) independence from communist China is long overdue,” said Tiffany, who brought forth similar resolutions in 2020 and 2021.

Taiwan is a free, democratic, and independent country – one that has never been under the control of the People’s Republic of China or part of its territory.



It’s time for U.S. policy to reflect this reality and end the outdated “One China Policy.”https://t.co/wGbSjCfmV0 — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) January 25, 2023

Of the 18 co-sponsors, one of them is Michelle Steel of California, who was recently appointed to the new House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

With the new Republican-led composition of the U.S. House of Representatives, it is likely that the resolution will pass. However, as a House Resolution rather than a legislative bill which might become law, the measure would only reflect the sentiment of the 118th U.S. Congress, and a policy recommendation for the Biden administration.

In related news, it was announced earlier this week that the newly elected U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is expected to visit Taipei in April to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern with the Tsai administration.