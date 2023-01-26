Chicago firefighters battle flames at high-rise apartment

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities said six people were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city's South Side, battling flames on multiple floors as snow fell.

Sophia King, the alderman for the area, said none of those taken to hospitals were seriously injured. She said one firefighter was being assessed for injuries at the scene but didn't appear badly hurt.

Video from outside the building showed bright orange flames on multiple floors. At least nine levels appeared to have been damaged with windows blown out and burn marks around the window frames.

The Chicago Fire Department said in social media posts that the fire was initially reported on the 18th floor of the building shortly after 10 a.m.