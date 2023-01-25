US to deliver M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Washington would provide Ukraine with 31 Abrams battle tanks , but said the delivery could be a lengthy process.

"Delivering these tanks to the field is going to take time. Time that we'll see and we'll use to make sure the Ukrainians are fully prepared," he said. Senior US officials earlier said it would take months, not weeks.

Announcing the decision in remarks at the White House, Biden said the move was not "an offensive threat to Russia."

He said the Abrams tanks were needed to help Ukrainian forces "improve their ability to maneuver in open terrain."

Anatoly Antonov, Moscow's ambassador to Washington, earlier warned that a US approval for Abrams deliveries would be "another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation."

Coordinated move

The announcement came hours after Germany agreed to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

The US was not initially keen on sending some of its most powerful battle tanks to Ukraine, arguing that the Abrams were too difficult to operate and maintain.

But senior officials said Washington had to reverse course to persuade Berlin to send its more easily used Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

"Germany has really stepped up," Biden said, adding that US and European allies were united in their efforts to support Ukraine.

"The expectation on the part of Russia is we're going to break up," he said. "But we are fully, totally and thoroughly united."

Separately, the German chancellery said Olaf Scholz spoke on the phone with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday afternoon.

The leaders agreed to continue military support to Ukraine in close Euro-Atlantic coordination, Scholz's office said.



