All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|47
|38
|5
|4
|80
|181
|98
|22-1-3
|16-4-1
|8-3-2
|Toronto
|48
|29
|11
|8
|66
|163
|127
|18-3-4
|11-8-4
|7-3-2
|Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|15
|1
|61
|167
|137
|18-4-1
|12-11-0
|8-5-0
|Buffalo
|47
|25
|19
|3
|53
|180
|160
|11-12-2
|14-7-1
|6-8-1
|Florida
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|171
|176
|12-6-3
|11-15-3
|8-3-2
|Detroit
|46
|20
|18
|8
|48
|141
|155
|12-10-3
|8-8-5
|5-8-2
|Ottawa
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|133
|152
|12-11-1
|8-12-2
|6-5-0
|Montreal
|48
|20
|25
|3
|43
|127
|175
|11-13-0
|9-12-3
|4-8-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|46
|29
|9
|8
|66
|151
|124
|14-5-2
|15-4-6
|13-3-1
|New Jersey
|47
|31
|12
|4
|66
|164
|123
|13-10-2
|18-2-2
|9-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|26
|14
|7
|59
|151
|125
|12-9-4
|14-5-3
|6-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|47
|24
|15
|8
|56
|155
|144
|14-5-4
|10-10-4
|5-4-3
|Washington
|50
|25
|19
|6
|56
|158
|142
|13-8-3
|12-11-3
|7-4-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|23
|21
|5
|51
|143
|141
|13-9-2
|10-12-3
|9-5-1
|Philadelphia
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|136
|159
|10-12-2
|10-9-6
|6-7-4
|Columbus
|47
|14
|30
|3
|31
|122
|184
|11-15-1
|3-15-2
|4-11-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|49
|28
|13
|8
|64
|169
|127
|13-5-4
|15-8-4
|9-2-3
|Winnipeg
|49
|31
|17
|1
|63
|161
|128
|17-6-0
|14-11-1
|12-4-0
|Colorado
|46
|26
|17
|3
|55
|144
|126
|12-8-3
|14-9-0
|8-4-1
|Minnesota
|46
|25
|17
|4
|54
|145
|134
|13-8-1
|12-9-3
|8-4-0
|Nashville
|47
|23
|18
|6
|52
|131
|137
|13-7-3
|10-11-3
|5-6-3
|St. Louis
|48
|23
|22
|3
|49
|152
|172
|10-12-2
|13-10-1
|6-6-1
|Arizona
|48
|15
|28
|5
|35
|125
|175
|9-8-2
|6-20-3
|1-6-2
|Chicago
|46
|14
|28
|4
|32
|110
|168
|9-16-2
|5-12-2
|3-9-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|49
|29
|17
|3
|61
|158
|142
|14-13-0
|15-4-3
|5-7-2
|Los Angeles
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|163
|170
|14-9-2
|13-8-4
|9-4-2
|Seattle
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|166
|144
|11-9-3
|16-5-2
|8-5-2
|Edmonton
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|178
|157
|12-11-2
|15-7-1
|10-6-0
|Calgary
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|154
|146
|14-8-2
|9-8-7
|8-3-2
|Vancouver
|47
|19
|25
|3
|41
|160
|188
|9-13-1
|10-12-2
|10-4-0
|San Jose
|49
|14
|25
|10
|38
|147
|187
|5-12-7
|9-13-3
|2-8-6
|Anaheim
|48
|14
|29
|5
|33
|118
|201
|8-13-1
|6-16-4
|6-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit 3, San Jose 2, OT
Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6, OT
Boston 4, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
New Jersey 3, Vegas 2, OT
Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3
Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 3, Washington 2
Anaheim 5, Arizona 2
Vancouver 5, Chicago 2
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.