SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/01/25 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 30 21 7 2 0 44 123 80
Roanoke 30 20 9 1 0 42 102 74
Huntsville 32 20 10 1 1 42 115 98
Birmingham 31 19 11 1 0 39 120 97
Knoxville 32 18 11 1 2 39 117 103
Evansville 33 18 13 2 0 38 108 111
Pensacola 31 16 15 0 0 32 110 105
Fayetteville 32 15 15 2 0 32 95 100
Quad City 31 14 15 1 1 30 85 92
Macon 27 4 21 2 0 10 71 120
Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.