SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 30 21 7 2 0 44 123 80 Roanoke 30 20 9 1 0 42 102 74 Huntsville 32 20 10 1 1 42 115 98 Birmingham 31 19 11 1 0 39 120 97 Knoxville 32 18 11 1 2 39 117 103 Evansville 33 18 13 2 0 38 108 111 Pensacola 31 16 15 0 0 32 110 105 Fayetteville 32 15 15 2 0 32 95 100 Quad City 31 14 15 1 1 30 85 92 Macon 27 4 21 2 0 10 71 120 Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.