THROUGH JANUARY 24
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|30
|1744
|53
|1.82
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|21
|1224
|45
|2.21
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2082
|77
|2.22
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|20
|1042
|39
|2.25
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|19
|1113
|42
|2.26
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|31
|1695
|65
|2.30
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|37
|2214
|88
|2.38
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|12
|725
|29
|2.40
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|2115
|86
|2.44
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|2111
|86
|2.44
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|13
|778
|32
|2.47
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|34
|2034
|86
|2.54
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|32
|1822
|78
|2.57
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|33
|1970
|86
|2.62
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|12
|708
|31
|2.63
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|16
|958
|42
|2.63
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|2.65
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|21
|1171
|52
|2.66
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|713
|32
|2.69
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|36
|2130
|96
|2.70
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|30
|1744
|25
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|37
|2214
|23
|13
|1
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|33
|1879
|22
|6
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|2115
|21
|8
|6
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2082
|21
|7
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|34
|2034
|21
|12
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|31
|1695
|20
|5
|2
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|34
|2012
|19
|13
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|33
|1970
|19
|11
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|36
|2130
|18
|13
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|37
|2120
|18
|16
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|33
|1899
|16
|11
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|16
|5
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|2111
|15
|16
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|21
|1224
|15
|4
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|35
|2001
|14
|14
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|32
|1822
|14
|13
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|29
|1648
|14
|10
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|24
|1326
|14
|8
|1
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|18
|1006
|14
|3
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|30
|1744
|53
|804
|.938
|25
|2
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2082
|77
|952
|.925
|21
|7
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|37
|2214
|88
|1081
|.925
|23
|13
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|19
|1113
|42
|499
|.922
|11
|7
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|2111
|86
|1015
|.922
|15
|16
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|816
|.921
|16
|5
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|21
|1224
|45
|521
|.920
|15
|4
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|36
|2130
|96
|1108
|.920
|18
|13
|5
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|13
|778
|32
|369
|.920
|7
|6
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|33
|1970
|86
|969
|.918
|19
|11
|3
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|17
|988
|45
|507
|.918
|8
|6
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|2115
|86
|960
|.918
|21
|8
|6
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|34
|2034
|86
|951
|.917
|21
|12
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|31
|1695
|65
|711
|.916
|20
|5
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|32
|1822
|78
|848
|.916
|14
|13
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|20
|1042
|39
|424
|.916
|12
|3
|3
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|27
|1541
|75
|805
|.915
|13
|10
|2
|Thomas Greiss
|St. Louis
|14
|760
|40
|416
|.912
|5
|6
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|34
|2012
|91
|940
|.912
|19
|13
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|32
|1822
|5
|14
|13
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2082
|4
|21
|7
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|37
|2214
|3
|23
|13
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|2111
|3
|15
|16
|4
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|33
|1899
|3
|16
|11
|5
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|33
|1879
|3
|22
|6
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|37
|2120
|2
|18
|16
|3
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|34
|2026
|2
|12
|17
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|34
|2012
|2
|19
|13
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|33
|1970
|2
|19
|11
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|30
|1744
|2
|25
|2
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|31
|1695
|2
|20
|5
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|21
|1224
|2
|15
|4
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|16
|958
|2
|10
|2
|3