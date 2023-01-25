3 Taiwanese Americans killed in Monterey Park shooting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three of the 11 victims killed in the Monterey Park shooting have been identified as Taiwanese Americans, according to Taiwan's representative office in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles (TECO-LA) issued a statement confirming three of the deceased victims of the shooting were Taiwanese Americans. The office said that it had been notified by U.S. authorities about the Taiwanese nationality of three of the victims.

TECO-LA expressed its "heartfelt condolences" to the victims and their families and prayed the injured would make a speedy recovery. The office added that it is providing assistance to the relatives of one of the Taiwanese American victims who lives in Taiwan and plans to go to Los Angeles as soon as possible.

The office closed its statement by urging Taiwanese Americans to be "aware of their surroundings, stay vigilant and safe, and prevent danger."

At 10:22 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 21), 72-year-old Huu Can Tran entered the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monetary Park armed with a semi-automatic handgun and fatally shot six women and five men. Huu then fled the scene before entering the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio dance studio in nearby Alhambra.

He was disarmed by 26-year-old computer programmer Brandon Tsay. By 10:20 a.m. the next day, police found Huu dead inside a white van with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County coroner's office released the list of the 11 victims killed in the shooting. This includes six female victims identified as: Xiujuan Yu, 57; Hongying Jian, 62; Lilian Li, 63; Mymy Nhan, 65; Muoi Dai Ung, 67; and Diana Man Ling Tom, 70, and four male victims were identified as: Wen-Tau Yu, 64; Valentino Marcos Alvero, 68; Ming Wei Ma, 72; Yu-Lun Kao, 72; and Chia Ling Yau, 76.