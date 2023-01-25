Global Cold Pressed Juice Market to Reach USD17.2 million by 2033: Growing Awareness in Consumer Goods to Boost Growth- Market.biz

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market 2023-2033 is a rapidly growing industry, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthy and convenient beverage options. Cold-pressed juices are made by using a hydraulic press to extract juice from fruits and vegetables, preserving more nutrients and enzymes than traditional juicing methods. The market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Key players in the industry include Suja Life, Pressed Juicery, BluePrint, Juice Press, and Nekter Juice Bar. Factors such as rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming fruits and vegetables and increasing disposable income are expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Market Players covered in the report

The Naked Juice

Evolution Fresh

Suja

Pressed Juicery

7-Eleven

Hoogesteger

Juice Generation

Rakyan Beverages

Village Juicery

Greenhouse Juice

Parker’s Organic Juices

Organic Press

Daily Dose

Pure Green

Recent trends in the global cold-pressed juices market include:

Growing demand for organic and natural products: Consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients in their food and are choosing organic and natural products over conventional ones.Many cold-pressed juice companies are expanding their online sales and home delivery services to reach a wider customer base.Companies are introducing new flavors and varieties of cold pressed juices to attract customers and stand out in a crowded market.The popularity of juice cleanses and detox diets has risen in recent years, driving demand for cold-pressed juices. Companies are focusing on sustainable packaging and sourcing of ingredients to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Market Share by Product Type

Cold Pressed Fruits Juices

Cold Pressed Vegetables Juices

Cold Pressed Mixed Juices

Market Share by Product Applications

Woman

Man

Overall, the cold-pressed juice market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing awareness of the health benefits of consuming fruits and vegetables and the growing demand for healthy and convenient beverage options.

The global cold-pressed juices market is driven by several factors, including:

Cold-pressed juices are a convenient way for consumers to get a concentrated dose of nutrients and vitamins, which has led to increasing demand for these products. As disposable income increases, consumers are more willing to spend money on premium and healthy food and beverage products, such as cold-pressed juices. The growing focus on health and wellness has led to a rise in the demand for natural and organic products, including cold-pressed juices.

Cold-pressed juices are easy to consume and can be easily transported, which makes them a convenient option for busy consumers. The increasing number of juice bars and health food stores selling cold-pressed juices has made them more widely available, further driving demand for these products. Companies are promoting their products through various mediums such as social media, television, billboards and other mediums, which has helped to increase the awareness and demand for cold-pressed juices

Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Report mainly covers 10 Chapters.

1. Cold Pressed Juices Market Overview and Key Success Factors.

2. Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Share 2015-2033, i.e., Market Value (USD mn) Volume (units).

3. Global Cold Pressed Juices Market by Vendors.

4. Demand and Supply Chain Analysis of the Cold Pressed Juices Market.

5. Company Profiles of Leading Cold Pressed Juices Market Players.

6. The Cold Pressed Juices Market Segmentation along with Performance of Individual Market Segment.

7. Distributors and End Users.

8. Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries.

9. Global Cold Pressed Juices Market Forecast to 2033.

10. Cold Pressed Juices Research Report Conclusion.

.