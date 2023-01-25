Cage-free pets permitted on designated bus routes in Greater Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Public bus services in Taipei City and New Taipei City have caught on to the “pet-friendly” trend by allowing cage-free pets on buses for some bus routes.

Citing statistics from an unspecified source, CNA reported that there were 2.95 million pets in Taiwan, in 2021. This exceeded the population of children aged 0-14 years in the country for the first time.

Restaurants and accommodation facilities have been capitalizing on the “pet-friendly” trend to boost business. Now the public bus sector has sought to join their ranks.

Taipei has designated certain bus routes as dog-friendly routes on weekends. The weekend dog-friendly bus routes include 0-East, 225, 262 (shuttle bus), 279, 257, 265, 669, 679, Brown 6, 340 Chengde, 620, 681, 207, 1, 302, 757, 207, 12, and 645, per CNA.

Taking these buses will enable dog owners to take their charges to dog sports parks or dog activity zones in the city’s 12 districts.

New Taipei has designated nine bus routes as pet-friendly routes on weekends, including 243, 707, 845, 859, 895, Green 2 Right, Green 2 Left, 862, and 863, per CNA.

Uber allows passengers one accompanied pet, but protected species or animals prohibited by the government, such as pit bulls and mastiffs, are not allowed to use the service. The passenger will have to pay a surcharge of NT$40 (US$1.32) per trip.

Line Taxi also provides “pet-friendly” services, but the pet is required to be put in a cage or a bag during transportation.