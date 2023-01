Australian Open Results

Wednesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD34,848,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Ben Shelton, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Karolina Pliskova (30), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. John Peers, Australia, and Andreas Mies (14), Germany, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-2.

Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (6), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Hao-Ching Chan (11), Taiwan, 6-1, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza, India, def. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-6.