Drunk man blacks out on Taipei street, calls police to get home

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei police found and escorted a drunk man home after he woke up from a blackout not knowing where he was and where he lived.

UDN reported on Wednesday (Jan. 25) the incident occurred recently, when officers from Shezi Police Station received a call while on patrol at 3 a.m. The 59-year-old man surnamed Chuang (莊) was described as speaking in a trembling voice, saying, “It’s so cold. Where am I? Where is my home?”

Though the officer who took the call asked him for details, Chuang could only confirm that he was somewhere along Section 7, Yanping North Road. The police had no choice but to search for him on foot.

Eventually, they found Chuang near 225, Section 7, Yanping North Road. He was reportedly wearing a thin jacket and squatted by the street, reeking of alcohol.

Chuang told police that he had met up with friends to dine and drink the evening before and took a taxi to head home afterward. However, he was too drunk and blacked out, which resulted in memory loss.

He lay on the side of the street until he was awakened by the chilly weather.

Upon confirming that Chuang was in good health, the responding officers helped him find his address, which was not far from where he was found. After he got home, Chuang apologized for drinking so much and thanked the police for helping him.

The police urged members of the public to be aware of the perils of overdrinking, especially during Lunar New Year celebrations.