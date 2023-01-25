Ukraine updates: Germany approves sending of Leopard 2 tanks

German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit says Berlin intends to deliver 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks from the Bundeswehr's stocks to Ukraine.

Germany is also granting approval for other European countries to send tanks from their own stocks to Ukraine, Hebestreit added.

"The aim is to quickly assemble two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine," he said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his decision to the Cabinet earlier on Wednesday, having come under pressure from within his three-party coalition to grant the approval.

"This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability," said Scholz in a statement. "We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally."

Training of Ukrainian forces on using the tanks will "begin quickly" in Germany, the statement said. It added that Germany's assistance would also include logistics, ammunition, and maintenance for the battle tanks.

Berlin had already been expected to announce an official decision on the export of German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kyiv. The German government had encouraged allies to start training Ukrainian forces in how to operate the tanks.

Urgency had grown ahead of expected spring offensives by both sides that could help prove decisive in the direction of the war.

In recent weeks, Western nations have promised to deliver more military machinery to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion. Poland especially has been putting pressure on Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but a US-led meeting in Germany last week failed to come to a conclusion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned the delivery of the Leopard tanks would "bring nothing good to the future relationship" between Berlin and Moscow. "They will leave a lasting mark," he said.

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, January 25:

France welcomes German tank decision

The French presidency has welcomed Germany's decision to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and to allow other states to do the same.

"France welcomes the German decision, which extends and amplifies the support we have provided with the delivery of the AMX10 RC," the Elysee Palace said in a statement, referring to a France-made lighter combat vehicle that Paris is planning to send to Ukraine.

The French government is considering sending its Leclerc tank, which has a 120-millimeter smooth bore gun.

White House could send Abrams — but not soon

Washington is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, according to media reports, amid an apparent ebbing away of international reluctance to send combat tanks to the battlefront against Russia.

A decision to send 30 tanks — or possibly even more — could be announced as soon as Wednesday, the reports said, citing US administration officials.

It is unlikely that the vehicles will arrive in Ukraine ahead of an expected spring offensive in which Moscow's forces might seek to retake territory that Ukraine recaptured in successful counteroffensives.

Indeed, it could take months for the tanks to be delivered and go into action, with sources saying the details have yet to be thrashed out. The US announcement was expected to be made in coordination with an announcement by Germany that it will approve Poland's request to transfer German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

In agreeing to send the Abrams heavy armor at an unspecified time, the White House could meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's demand for a US commitment on tanks without needing to send the hardware immediately.

Dismissing the proposed shipments as an expensive mistake, the Kremlin said the Abrams battle tanks supplied to Ukraine would "burn like all the rest."

Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antoniv, warned that such a move would show the US to be "the real aggressor in the current conflict."

Norway considers sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine — reports

The Norwegian government is exploring the option of sending several of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Oslo-based newspapers Aftenposten and Dagens Naeringsliv reported late on Tuesday.

According to both of the papers, no final decision on sending the heavy battle tanks has yet been made.

Norway, which borders Russia and is a member state of NATO, could contribute either four or eight of the country's 36 Leopard 2 tanks, Dagens Naeringsliv reported.

Russian frigate tested strike capabilities in Atlantic

The Russian Defence Ministry said frigate Admiral Gorshkov tested strike capabilities in the western Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday.

The ministry shared a statement that said the frigate had conducted a computer simulation on hypersonic Zircon missiles. Zircon missiles usually have a range of 900 km. They are able to travel at several times the speed of sound. Defending against them is difficult. The statement did not say the frigate had launched such a missile.

los/kb (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)