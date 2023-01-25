Automated Guided Vehicle Market 2021 Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Regional Outlook 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Automated Guided Vehicle Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.
The global Automated Guided Vehicle market was valued at 3,064.70 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 5,519.10 Mn by 2027, registering a compound annual growth of 10.3% over the forecast period (2022-2027). The report also provides market growth in terms of volume with a projection of 9.5.% CAGR by 2027.
An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2021 through 2027.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:– https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automated-guided-vehicle-market
Leading Competitors
The competition landscape section of the report covers descriptive profiles of 18 prominent players and the list can be customized as per the reader’s research requirements. Details covered for these players include – Business description, company financials, key details, strategy outlook, list of products, and recent developments.
The players profiled in the report include the following – Balyo, Bastian Solutions Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, E&K Automation Gmbh, Elettric80 S.P.A., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Invia Robotics Inc., Kmh Fleet Solutions, Kollmorgen, Locus Robotics, Schaefer Systems International, Inc., Scott.,Seegrid Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, System Logistics Spa, Toyota Industries Corporation and Swisslog Holding AG.
The analysis highlights the performance of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics.
This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2021-2027.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product Type
- Tow-Vehicles
- Unit Load Carriers
- Pallet Trucks
- Assembly Line Vehicles
- Forklift Vehicles
- Others
By Battery Type
- Lithium-Ion Battery
- Nickel-based Battery
- Others
Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/automated-guided-vehicle-market
By Navigation Technology
- Laser Guidance
- Magnetic Guidance
- Inductive Guidance
- Optical Tape Guidance
- Vision Guidance
- Others
By Application
- Logistics and Warehousing
- Transportation
- Cold Storage
- Wholesale & Distribution
- Others
- Assembly
- Packaging
- Trailer Loading and Unloading
- Raw Material Handling
- Others
By End-user Industry
- Manufacturing Sector
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Pharmaceuticals
- FMCG
- Others
- Wholesale and Distribution Sector
- E-commerce
- Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores
- Grocery Stores
- Hotels and Restaurants
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Download Sample Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automated-guided-vehicle-market
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Get in touch with us:
Phone number: +18884296757
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/