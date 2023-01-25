Alexa
Former Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen appointed as premier

Appointment to be officially announced Friday, following resignation of Premier Su Tseng-chang

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/25 19:40
Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen.

Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office on Wednesday evening (Jan. 25) said former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) will take over the position of premier.

The statement came a week after Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced his resignation from his post. According to Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will make a formal announcement during a press conference on Friday morning (Jan. 27) at 10 a.m.

Chang wrote that after discussing major national policies with Tsai on Wednesday afternoon, Chen agreed to the appointment. Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Su were immediately notified of the decision.

Chen is an epidemiologist-turned politician who, prior to serving as Taiwan’s 14th vice president, served as the vice president of Academia Sinica, minister of the National Science Council, and leader of the Department of Health under former President Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) administration. He had run for vice president alongside Tsai as a nonpartisan candidate and only joined the Democratic Progressive Party in February 2022.
Chen Chien-jen
premier
Su Tseng-chang
Tsai Ing-wen
Presidential Office

