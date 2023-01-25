Alexa
Fire breaks out near top floor of high-rise building in New Taipei

Over 80 people evacuated from 39th floor restaurant in Xinzhuang Wednesday afternoon

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/25 17:17
Firefighters investigate the 38th floor of a skyscraper in Xinzhuang District, New Taipei.

Firefighters investigate the 38th floor of a skyscraper in Xinzhuang District, New Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out near the top of a high-rise building in New Taipei’s Xinzhuang District on Wednesday (Jan. 25) afternoon. The fire forced the evacuation of over 80 people from the 39th floor of the building.

At 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters in Xinzhuang District received a report of a fire at a commercial building on Siyuan Rd. Smoke alerted patrons of a buffet restaurant called INPARADISE on the top floor of the building, and they were quickly evacuated from the building.

Firefighters and medical response units arrived within moments of the initial report. The department dispatched 32 vehicles, and 80 personnel to deal with the situation, reported UDN.

Thanks to the efficient response of the New Taipei Fire Department, the blaze was extinguished by 2:10 p.m. and no one was injured. The fire began on the 38th floor in a small room that was filled with computer equipment, beneath the restaurant. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

INPARADISE is a chain restaurant that had just opened for business in the building in late December 2022. It offers a buffet along with sweeping views of the surrounding landscape.

Fire breaks out near top floor of high-rise building in New TaipeiA firefighter investigates the room where the fire started, Jan. 25. (CNA photo)
