Hundreds of dolphins appear in Taiwan’s Taichung Port

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dolphin watching is typically an activity that can only be undertaken by chartered boat hundreds of kilometers off the northeast coast of Taiwan.

On Lunar New Year's Eve (Jan.21), a group estimated to be between 200-300 dolphins made their way into Taichung Harbor where they swam and jumped out of the water, reportedly playing and enjoying themselves in the protected waters for more than one hour.

Fishermen angling from shore as well as members of the general public were treated to this rare cetacean sighting, with many taking out their mobile phones to take pictures and videos. Some believe the dolphin sighting was an auspicious sign for Lunar New Year.

The Port of Taichung reported that at 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 21st, the Taichung Port Traffic Control Center received a notification from the Yongkang No. 656 tugboat, saying that dolphins had swum into the harbor. Fishermen in the area also reported seeing a pod of dolphins ranging between 200-300.

Dolphins pay an auspicious visit to Port of Taichung. (Youtube screenshot)

Both fishermen and port staff note that it has been a long time since such a large number of dolphins have been sighted in Taichung Harbor, jumping out of the water as if they were paying Lunar New Year greetings. During the dolphins’ surprise trip to the Port of Taichung, authorities were quick to point out that neither ship navigation nor regular port operations were disrupted.



According to a China Daily News report, a harbor worker surnamed Li (李) said this was his first dolphin sighting in the 10 years that he has been working at the harbor. He added that the arrival of these cetaceans represented “great fortune in the Year of the Rabbit."

The Port of Taichung reported that the dolphins swam out of the harbor at approximately 10:30 a.m. and did not appear to be disoriented or stranded as it continued to monitor the station. Additionally, there were no sightings of the critically-endangered Taiwanese white dolphin, which is endemic to the area.