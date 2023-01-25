D&A Jewellery: Spectacular Flagship Jewellery Boutique Opens In Singapore

~ Discover kaleidoscopic collections of precious gems and breathtakingly-designed fine jewellery in newly opened flagship boutique at ION Orchard ~

January 2023 - D&A Jewellery is pleased to announce the opening of the very first Asia flagship boutique in the heart of Singapore’s shopping belt, Orchard Road.



The inviting interiors of D&A Flagship Boutique @ ION Orchard Singapore

D&A Jewellery aims to create a whole new shopping experience with the luxurious, contemporary, jewellery store for the modern fine jewellery and precious gems consumer. Spanning over 1,000 square feet, the flagship boutique located on the 3rd floor of ION Orchard, will encompass a multitude of experiential elements, from installations to eclectic furnishing and artworks from renowned artists, together with a stunning selection of rare and precious gems, as well as exceptionally crafted fine and high jewellery, will provide jewellery aficionados with an immersive shopping experience.

18K Rose Gold Orchid ring with 3.07cts natural Sri Lanken Spinel & 1,200 pcs of pink Sapphires & Rhodolites

A reflection of the distinct personalities of the founders, Daria and Anna Ginsburg, D&A Jewellery has built a strong following amongst local jewellery lovers with their artistic expression and creativity through private events and exclusive showcases in Singapore in the past two years. Every jewellery creation is unique and exceptionally handcrafted, and fashioned with the modern, stylish, and empowered woman in mind, and every gem is meticulously sourced for its rarity and value.



Amethyst & Citrine 18K gold rings, plain gold or with pink Sapphires & Peridots

In preparation of the flagship boutique in Singapore, the sisters have meticulously sourced and personally selected an extensive collection of flawless colored and rare gems – from Rubelites, Tourmalines and Alexandrites to favourites like Emeralds, Rubies and Sapphires – to complement and bring to life their exceptional jewellery creations.





Jewellery lovers are invited to visit the D&A Jewellery flagship boutique to view the spectacular gems and jewellery creations.





Specially for the festive season, an exclusive Lunar New Year edition gift awaits you for any purchase of S$8,000 and above (while stocks last).





For more information, please visit www.da.style or checkout their Instagram @da_jewellery

D&A Flagship Boutique now open at 2 Orchard Turn, #03-04, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801Hashtag: #D&AStyle #Jewellery #Flagship

