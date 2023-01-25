Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Lost pet becomes impromptu police dog in south Taiwan

Police officer walks dog around searching for owner, mistaken for taking police dog on patrol

  121
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/25 15:33
A Kaohsiung MRT police officer crafts a makeshift leash from his whistle's lanyard after finding a lost dog. (Facebook, Kaohsiung MRT Police photo...

A Kaohsiung MRT police officer crafts a makeshift leash from his whistle's lanyard after finding a lost dog. (Facebook, Kaohsiung MRT Police photo...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While walking with a Kaohsiung MRT police officer looking for its owner, a lost pet dog was mistaken as a police dog on patrol and attracted pedestrians’ attention on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

The three-year-old black Shiba Inu named Pan was found at around 11:55 p.m. by two officers, according to the Kaohsiung MRT Police. They were working at the Kaohsiung Light Rail’s Museum of Fine Arts Station when Pan came running towards them and lingering by their side.

Judging by the dog’s collar and cleanliness, the officers deduced that it was a pet that got lost while being out with its owner. As the dog was not on a leash, an officer used the lanyard of his whistle as a makeshift one to prevent it from getting lost again and walked with it around the museum in search of the owner.

As the dog accompanied the officers on their work around the light rail, curious pedestrians mistook it for a police dog on patrol. When they learned about the story of how it got lost, they helped spread the word on social media in the hope that the owner would see the information.

At around 1 p.m., Pan was finally reunited with its owner, a woman surnamed Yu (尤). Yu was reportedly overjoyed to see her pet, crying, “I’ve finally found you!” upon sight of it.

She told officers that she had been walking Pan when it got lost, and thanked the officers for helping her find it.

Lost pet becomes impromptu police dog in south Taiwan
Pan's owner is overjoyed to be reunited with her pet. (Facebook, Kaohsiung MRT Police photo)
Kaohsiung
Kaohsiung MRT
Kaohsiung Light Rail
dog
pet
Shiba Inu
police dog

RELATED ARTICLES

Download app for pet-friendly information in Taiwan
Download app for pet-friendly information in Taiwan
2023/01/24 12:30
Fires reported across Taiwan as public celebrates Lunar New Year
Fires reported across Taiwan as public celebrates Lunar New Year
2023/01/22 11:23
2023 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival to take place at Lotus Pond
2023 Kaohsiung Lantern Festival to take place at Lotus Pond
2023/01/19 20:50
Taiwan court denies bail for ex-lawmaker, retired Navy officer in spy case
Taiwan court denies bail for ex-lawmaker, retired Navy officer in spy case
2023/01/19 16:45
GLAD Taxi launches new ride-hailing app for less-serviced parts of Taiwan
GLAD Taxi launches new ride-hailing app for less-serviced parts of Taiwan
2023/01/16 16:12