DeVries, Wilkins lead Drake over Indiana State, 70-68

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries led Drake with 21 points and D.J. Wilkins scored the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left as the Bulldogs knocked off Indiana State 70-68 on Tuesday night.

DeVries added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Garrett Sturtz went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Courvoisier McCauley finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Sycamores (13-9, 6-5). Robbie Avila added 22 points and seven rebounds for Indiana State. Cooper Neese also had 13 points.

Penn scored 10 second-half points for Drake.

NEXT UP

Drake's next game is Sunday against Belmont on the road. Indiana State hosts Northern Iowa on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.