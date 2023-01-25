Here are Taiwan’s receipt lottery winning numbers for Nov and Dec 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Wednesday (Jan. 25) the uniform invoice winning numbers for November and December 2022 on its website.
The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$330,000) Special Prize is 28089459.
The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 30660303.
The winning numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 65056128, 07444404, and 44263900.
For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart below.
Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for November and December 2022 (Source: Ministry of Finance):
|
l Prize
|
28089459
|
NT$10 million for matching all the digits of the Special Prize winning number.
|
Grand Prize
|
30660303
|
NT$2 million for matching all the digits of the Grand Prize winning number.
|
First Prize
|
65056128
07444404
44263900
|
NT$200,000 for matching all the digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Second Prize
|
NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Third Prize
|NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Fourth Prize
|
NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Fifth Prize
|
NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Sixth Prize
|NT$200 for matching the last three digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.
|
Additional
|
|
NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.
|
Regulations for
|