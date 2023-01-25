Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Here are Taiwan’s receipt lottery winning numbers for Nov and Dec 2022

Winners of Special Prize will receive NT$10 million before tax

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/25 14:38
(Taiwan News photo)

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Wednesday (Jan. 25) the uniform invoice winning numbers for November and December 2022 on its website.

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$330,000) Special Prize is 28089459.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 30660303.

The winning numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 65056128, 07444404, and 44263900.

For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart below.

Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for November and December 2022 (Source: Ministry of Finance):

l Prize

28089459

NT$10 million for matching all the digits of the Special Prize winning number.

Grand Prize

30660303

NT$2 million for matching all the digits of the Grand Prize winning number.

First Prize

65056128

07444404

44263900

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

 NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

 NT$200 for matching the last three digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any redemption locations from 02/06/2023 to 05/05/2023. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. The person entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the redemption locations in order to receive the prize money. The fifth and sixth prizes can be claimed at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or designated bank.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the third, second, first, grand or special prizes or the NT$1 million prize of cloud invoice award, a 20% withholding tax is levied.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, check the uniform invoice award regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, call the service line at 412-8282.
  8. The winning numbers of the cloud invoice award for Months 11-12 Year 2022 have been announced on the eTax Portal on the Ministry of Finance website: http://invoice.etax.nat.gov.tw/.
uniform invoice
receipt lottery winning numbers for Nov
Dec 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan McDonald's worker spends NT$21, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan McDonald's worker spends NT$21, wins NT$10 million
2022/12/01 18:55
Taiwan Ministry of Finance searches for unclaimed lottery prize winners
Taiwan Ministry of Finance searches for unclaimed lottery prize winners
2022/10/31 09:59
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for July and August announced
2022/09/25 14:00
Indonesian migrant worker claims NT$2 million lottery win in Taiwan
Indonesian migrant worker claims NT$2 million lottery win in Taiwan
2022/08/01 12:01
Indonesian can't claim NT$2 million Taiwan lottery win due to ARC issue
Indonesian can't claim NT$2 million Taiwan lottery win due to ARC issue
2022/07/26 12:56