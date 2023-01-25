Here are Taiwan’s receipt lottery winning numbers for Nov and Dec 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Wednesday (Jan. 25) the uniform invoice winning numbers for November and December 2022 on its website.

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$330,000) Special Prize is 28089459.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 30660303.

The winning numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 65056128, 07444404, and 44263900.

For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart below.

Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for November and December 2022 (Source: Ministry of Finance):