Taiwan reports 16,329 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 16,329 local COVID-19 infections Wednesday (Jan. 25), as well as 189 imported cases and 22 deaths, according to a news release from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new local cases included 7,147 males, 9,169 females, and 13 individuals whose gender is still being confirmed. The cases ranged in age from under 5 to 99.

New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 3,240, followed by Kaohsiung City with 1,907 cases and Taoyuan City with 1,815 cases. Taichung City reported 1,742 cases, Taipei City 1,640, Tainan City 1,327, Changhua County 857, Hsinchu County 510, Miaoli County 420, Hsinchu City 410, Pingtung County 408, Yunlin County 380, Keelung City 305, Yilan County 272, Nantou 267, Chiayi County 249, Hualien County 184, Chiayi City 165, Taitung County 101, Kinmen County 77, Penghu County 52, and Lienchiang County one.

The 22 newly reported deaths were 13 male and nine female local cases aged from under 5 and 99, who were all listed as severe cases and diagnosed with COVID between Jan. 2 and Saturday (Jan. 21). It was said 18 had chronic diseases and 11 did not receive three vaccine shots; and they died between Jan. 12 and Sunday (Jan. 22).

The 189 new imported cases included 100 males and 89 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 25 and Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 9,384,996 COVID cases, including 9,337,436 domestic cases and 47,506 imported ones. The 16,168 fatalities include 16,148 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 3,132 deaths, Taipei City 1,757, Taichung City 1,728, and Kaohsiung City 1,602.