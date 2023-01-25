Taiwan braces for ‘cold surge advisory’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With snow falling in mountainous areas, Lunar New Year continues to make many citizens unable to shake off a deep-freeze. The bad news is cold temperatures are expected to continue.

According to a report by the Central Weather Bureau of Meteorology, a special low temperature warning will continue in the north and northeast until Thursday (Jan. 26). Other parts of Taiwan will see temperatures returning to normal levels of 17-19 C during the day, but cooling in the evening and potentially dropping to 10 degrees.

Fortunately, the deep freeze won’t last too long as the cold snap will peak Wednesday (Jan. 25) and with low temperatures in the western half of Taiwan and Yilan area hovering between 7 to 10 C, and the low temperatures in Hualien and Taitung areas around 11 or 12 C.

The CWB reminds everyone to keep warm during this cold front, which will ease as water vapor gradually decreases. Only the north coast of Keelung, eastern Taipei, and the eastern half of the Hengchun Peninsula will experience a chance of rainfall, while other areas will be mostly cloudy to sunny.

The cold surge warning issued by the CWB indicates there is a possibility that the temperature in the north of Tainan, Yilan, Hualien, Kinmen, and Matsu will continue to be around 10 degrees or dip below 6 degrees as residents are advised to take special precautions.

The cold snap will weaken during the day on Thursday (Jan 26) with temperatures rising in various places. And according to the air quality forecast information by the Environmental Protection Bureau, the cold front today continues to see wind move in a northeasterly direction, creating a strong dispersive effect as air quality continues to remain good.