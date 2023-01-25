New Taipei fire department vehicle stolen during emergency response

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A logistics vehicle belonging to the Hengke Fire department of New Taipei was reported stolen on Tuesday (Jan. 25) night. The vehicle was recovered in Taipei’s Wanhua District later that night.

The vehicle was parked on the side of the road as members of the Hengke’s Sixth Brigade responded to an emergency situation, UDN. Emergency responders were called to a building after a resident suddenly stopped breathing.

In a rush to assist the resident in distress, the driver parked the car on the street with the keys in. After leaving the vehicle for several minutes, firefighters returned to find the van had been stolen.

The firefighters immediately contacted the Hengke Police Department who began a search for the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was flagged traveling from New Taipei’s Xizhi District into Taipei City’s Neihu District. Officers tried to get the driver to pull over in Neihu, but the thief was able to escape the officers in pursuit.

The car was later found abandoned in Taipei’s Wanhua District. It is suspected that the thief fled towards Banqiao District after ditching the Hengke Fire Department’s logistics vehicle.

Police officers are still searching for suspects in the crime.