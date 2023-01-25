Jones' 27 points lead Buffalo over Ball State 91-65

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 27 points as Buffalo beat Ball State 91-65 on Tuesday night.

Jones shot 11 for 21, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Bulls (10-10, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Armoni Foster added 20 points while shooting 8 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and they also had seven assists. Isaiah Adams shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Cardinals (13-7, 4-3) were led in scoring by Jarron Coleman, who finished with 27 points and three steals. Jaylin Sellers added 10 points and two blocks for Ball State. In addition, Demarius Jacobs had nine points, six assists and two steals.

Buffalo took the lead with 19:36 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Jones led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 45-27 at the break. Buffalo extended its lead to 63-47 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Foster scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Buffalo plays Friday against Kent State on the road, while Ball State visits Northern Illinois on Saturday.

