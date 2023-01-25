Top tips for welcoming God of Wealth in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Lunar New Year enters its fourth day tomorrow (Thursday, Jan. 26) an important inflection point has been reached as most businesses will re-open as a tribute to the God of Wealth.

Also known as “Caishen”, this deity ranks within the top ten celestial spirits worshipped by the Chinese diaspora, especially businesspeople who regularly offer sacrifices at home or offices. Usually depicted in red clothes holding a golden rod, this deity is often "welcomed" to a business, thereby bringing wealth, while his avoidance of a business spells misfortune.

Naturally, welcoming such an important deity is no easy task, and what further complicates such a heavenly invitation is the fact that another important deity is also worshipped on this particular day, the Kitchen God (Zao Jun). As an ancient saying goes, "the fourth day is for the gods," indicating the extra caution or mindfulness needed on Thursday.

Here's a cheat sheet of do’s and don’ts to help maximize business fortune in the upcoming year.

1. Don't travel far

It is rumored that the Kitchen God will come back to check household registration on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, so it’s best not to travel too far away lest one is left uncounted.

2. Don't be stingy

If you are too frugal on the day when the God of Wealth is celebrated, he keeps a distance from your household or business. And similarly, this would be a good time to give gifts to others, even items which have been used for worship. The God of Wealth also appreciates alms, and can provide a handsome dividend.

3. No nudity in the kitchen

The Kitchen God requires respect, and nakedness in the kitchen on this particular day is not appreciated.

4. Don't quarrel in the kitchen

Remember not to scold children or quarrel in the kitchen, so as not to offend the Kitchen God who may be inclined to withhold a blessing.

5. Do not use needle and thread

According to traditional customs, do not use needles and threads to mend clothing on this day as it may lead to mending holes throughout the next year. Additionally, needles are thought to have evil spirits and it’s best to avoid their use altogether during the Lunar New Year holiday.