Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship sinks en route to South Korea

Four Chinese crewmen rescued, 18 others missing after vessel sinks near Japan's Danjo Islands

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/25 11:24
A phot of the Hong Kong-flagged Jin Tian cargo ship. (Vesselfinder photo)

A phot of the Hong Kong-flagged Jin Tian cargo ship. (Vesselfinder photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cargo ship sank in the East China Sea early Wednesday (Jan. 25) morning, with 22 crew members on board. A search is ongoing for 18 of the missing crew members.

The cargo ship, named the Jin Tian and registered in Hong Kong, dispatched a distress signal at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Some crew members boarded an emergency lifeboat at 2:40 p.m.

The Jin Tian was completely submerged about six minutes later, according to a Japanese media report. Three civilian ships were the first to reach the scene; a Japanese research vessel, a Libyan oil tanker, and a Chinese cargo ship, reported UDN.

The crew of the Jin Tian was comprised of 14 Chinese and eight Burmese members. At the time of publication, only four of the Chinese crewmen were successfully rescued.

The Jin Tian reportedly sank at a location approximately 148 km southeast of South Korea’s Jeju Island, and 110 km west of the Danjo Islands of Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture, reported LTN. The Japan Coast Guard was only able to rescue four of the Chinese crewmen.

The reason that the Jin Tian sank is still under investigation, per the Japan Coast Guard. According to VesselFinder, the ship was built in 2010 and was en route to Incheon, South Korea.
Cargo Ship
Japan coast guard
ship sinking

RELATED ARTICLES

12 Indonesian sailors missing after freighter sinks off Taiwan coast
12 Indonesian sailors missing after freighter sinks off Taiwan coast
2022/11/01 10:52
8 Japan Coast Guard cutters spotted in Taiwan Strait avoiding typhoon
8 Japan Coast Guard cutters spotted in Taiwan Strait avoiding typhoon
2022/09/05 11:09
7 rescued, 1 missing after cargo ship sinks off Taiwan's coast
7 rescued, 1 missing after cargo ship sinks off Taiwan's coast
2022/03/23 16:38
Taiwanese captain given flowers after new cargo ship transits Suez Canal without hitch
Taiwanese captain given flowers after new cargo ship transits Suez Canal without hitch
2021/08/30 11:14
Taiwan's Evergreen Maritime Corp. now has one of world's largest container ships
Taiwan's Evergreen Maritime Corp. now has one of world's largest container ships
2021/08/09 11:01