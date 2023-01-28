Hey Taiwan, it’s your Gold Carder, let us talk buckets!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Buckets. Nothing is simpler than a bucket. Fill it up and it holds water. Now what happens if you have a bucket with holes at the bottom and you want to keep the water in the bucket?

Do you plug the holes as a rational person would or would you pour more water and blame the water that is left for leaving? Sounds nutty but that is what is happening when it comes to Taiwan’s future.

In Taiwan, the answer to the bucket question is not that obvious. As it stands, Taiwan is #1 in the world in terms of brain drain and losing its local human capital at an alarming rate every month.

Taiwan is set to keep this dubious leading position for the foreseeable future. As it stands, our Taiwanese bucket has some serious holes in it, including a comparatively high cost of living, limited upward mobility, low wages, and difficult working environments. No wonder some talented Taiwanese are leaving.

In an effort to offset these leaks, Taiwan introduced visa initiatives that aim to add workers and talent to the Taiwanese bucket from different sources. At the top of these initiatives is the Gold Card program.

Its aim is to attract high-end professional talent to Taiwan’s shores, and I have written about it extensively, and most recently in this Common Wealth article that went viral. In reality, it will be hard to frame the program as a success.

Uniquely Taiwan

However, that will not stop some from trying to tell you otherwise, despite the fact that a huge chunk of the Gold Card people that leave, do so for the same reasons the locals do. As well as due to some other reasons unique to the cohort of international professionals.

It is even more challenging for foreign professionals in Taiwan because they are not local, do not have local connections and do not firmly command the language. Why? Because they are international.

This group of people was brought in for their unique experiences, ideas, background and accomplishments. Maybe the hope was to help light the fire that is the potential of industries and the workforce in Taiwan.

However, for international professionals to successfully engrain themselves in a new environment there needs to be a solid program and thought-out infrastructure to support their growth in and for Taiwan. As it stands, they are mostly left to their own devices to “figure it out."

As such it should be no surprise that some Gold Carders leave as even capable Taiwanese, born into this bucket, opt for lives and jobs elsewhere when they can.

Back to our bucket. In the case of foreign professionals and high-end talent, the entity in charge of filling the Taiwan bucket is the Gold Card office. How does the Gold Card office address the holes in the bucket?

There is a hole

What if I told you it not only effectively ignores the water that is in the bucket, it practically blames the leaking water for leaving or confusingly attempts to debunk the realities when outlined by Gold Carders such as myself.

Through mental gymnastics, in articles that attempt to explain away the reality and attempt to debase the water or insist the leak is not bad, the Gold Card office is not only doing a disservice to the Gold Card members but to Taiwan.

The reality is simple. Water is leaking. You want to retain it? Plug the holes. If you cannot do it yourself then find someone who can assist.

Reality and facts are impartial to excuses. Inevitably, the bucket will run low. As it is now.

The next big idea from the Gold Card office is to reduce the standards for the water it accepts in the bucket by lowering its visa requirements and reaching into other ponds in an attempt to add more water into the bucket. Why plug holes when you can simply add more water? After all, they are not paying for the water to be in the bucket.

The problem is that people are not water. At the very least, people are assets. Human capital. They are actually much more than that.

Time tells

More than people that decided to leave home, fly to your island, attempt to stake a new life, risk a career, opportunities, funds, and most importantly — their time. All of which they are trying to invest in these shores and thrive. Not merely survive in.

Unfortunately, little of that seems to be respected or valued. That is the foundational issue that drives Taiwanese talent out of Taiwan as well as foreign professionals and Gold Carders as they are being subjected to the same existence. Every person that leaves is a failure of the system.

My inbox went from dozens to hundreds of messages over the past week alone. People that have been in Taiwan for decades, mostly feeling stuck, due to family reasons that otherwise would have left. Capable professionals that tried their hardest to build startups or find worthwhile positions.

Alongside such veterans there were many people that left Taiwan after a few months. Gold Carders, non-Gold Carders, Taiwanese and Internationals. The stories were similar.

One common thread that I found particularly revealing is that people that have been here for over 20 years were saying the same things as people that have been in Taiwan for less than a year. In short, they were saying that from their perspective, very little changed.

Respect for personal time outside the job is an issue. International talent is not placed in positions of responsibility. International talent, for the most part, does not get paid on par with their alternatives abroad, making for a non-starter.

Grunt work, low pay

Management styles are archaic and monolithic. Personal innovation and initiative is often sidelined. Especially when it comes from international talent and workers.

A particularly disappointing example is that of a Thai friend. He graduated from the top university in Thailand, arrived at NTU from its MBA program expecting a world of opportunities to be opened to him, especially after working in a high position at a top-four accounting firm, only to be offered grunt work at low pay both at internships and after graduation.

He soldiered on until he realized the comparative low pay and unreasonable work/life balance was not worth it compared to his opportunities back home. He returned to Bangkok unimpressed with his experience altogether.

Unfortunately, his story is not a one-off. This alone should ring alarm bells in Taiwan for fundamental reform.

It is apparent the OEM factory mindset has not been upgraded, much less replaced to account for the times we live in, available technology and workforce desires. It permeates many unrelated industries.

Even international consultants lament that while their ideas are greeted warmly, they are frustrated to typically see them tucked away in a drawer and execution does not follow. As for being paid for services rendered in Taiwan, a peculiar habit is “the last invoice is never paid” and that it should be considered a discount.

Teacher troubles

I also heard from educators that mentioned contracts which were overly restrictive or included punitive terms that are unreasonable or illegal. Teachers being hired expecting one set of responsibilities yet being provided a different reality on arrival.

It is common for teaching experience outside of Taiwan to not be recognized. So all teachers start from the bottom of the pay ladder. A pay ladder that is set in stone, based solely on years in the job, a masters, or a doctorate.

If incentives like performance bonuses are available, they are rehashed every year and often passed to a higher-up to make a decision, resulting in frustration all round. When things don’t go well they chalk it up to “cultural differences."

In toto, people are treated to a Dickensian existence, which is why they leave. More water is not the solution.

It is time to address the holes in the bucket and towards that end I wrote an article in Common Wealth Magazine which, if even conceptually adhered to, should get Taiwan going in the direction that its workforce and national goals not only deserve but need. You can read it here: Hey Taiwan, Your Gold Carder has a challenge for you.