All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 39 26 8 4 1 57 117 95 Providence 39 23 8 6 2 54 117 105 Charlotte 39 20 15 2 2 44 113 117 WB/Scranton 37 19 13 2 3 43 108 97 Lehigh Valley 38 19 14 3 2 43 110 113 Hartford 39 16 14 3 6 41 110 119 Springfield 40 18 17 1 4 41 116 119 Bridgeport 40 17 16 6 1 41 131 138

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 38 27 9 1 1 56 142 120 Utica 38 20 12 5 1 46 118 113 Syracuse 37 18 13 3 3 42 135 123 Rochester 36 19 14 2 1 41 113 121 Laval 40 16 18 4 2 38 141 148 Cleveland 38 15 18 3 2 35 124 150 Belleville 39 15 20 3 1 34 129 145

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 38 22 8 6 2 52 145 105 Milwaukee 39 22 14 1 2 47 136 117 Manitoba 37 21 13 2 1 45 117 118 Rockford 39 20 15 2 2 44 130 130 Iowa 38 19 14 2 3 43 115 115 Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 103 141 Chicago 36 14 18 3 1 32 108 135

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 37 27 6 3 1 58 142 102 Calgary 38 27 10 1 0 55 145 96 Colorado 39 24 12 3 0 51 119 100 Abbotsford 38 22 12 2 2 48 134 117 Ontario 36 20 14 1 1 42 114 102 Tucson 39 16 19 4 0 36 126 141 San Jose 40 17 21 0 2 36 102 136 Henderson 42 15 24 0 3 33 111 120 Bakersfield 37 14 20 2 1 31 101 121 San Diego 40 11 29 0 0 22 102 155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.