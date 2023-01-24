NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 46 37 5 4 78 177 96 22-1-3 15-4-1 7-3-2 Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124 14-5-2 15-4-6 13-3-1 Toronto 48 29 11 8 66 163 127 18-3-4 11-8-4 7-3-2 New Jersey 46 30 12 4 64 161 121 12-10-2 18-2-2 9-5-2 Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135 17-4-1 12-11-0 8-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 47 26 14 7 59 151 125 12-9-4 14-5-3 6-6-1 Washington 49 25 18 6 56 156 139 13-8-3 12-10-3 7-4-1 Pittsburgh 46 23 15 8 54 148 138 13-5-4 10-10-4 5-4-3 Buffalo 46 24 19 3 51 175 157 11-12-2 13-7-1 6-8-1 Florida 49 23 21 5 51 165 169 12-6-3 11-15-2 8-3-2 N.Y. Islanders 49 23 21 5 51 143 141 13-9-2 10-12-3 9-5-1 Philadelphia 48 20 21 7 47 133 155 10-12-1 10-9-6 6-7-4 Detroit 45 19 18 8 46 138 153 11-10-3 8-8-5 5-8-2 Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152 12-11-1 8-12-2 6-5-0 Montreal 47 20 24 3 43 125 171 11-12-0 9-12-3 4-7-0 Columbus 47 14 30 3 31 122 184 11-15-1 3-15-2 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 49 28 13 8 64 169 127 13-5-4 15-8-4 9-2-3 Winnipeg 48 31 16 1 63 160 126 17-6-0 14-10-1 12-3-0 Vegas 48 29 17 2 60 156 139 14-13-0 15-4-2 5-7-2 Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144 11-9-3 16-5-2 8-5-2 Los Angeles 49 26 17 6 58 159 167 14-9-2 12-8-4 9-4-2 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157 12-11-2 15-7-1 10-6-0 Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146 14-8-2 9-8-7 8-3-2 Minnesota 45 25 16 4 54 143 130 13-8-1 12-8-3 8-4-0 Colorado 45 25 17 3 53 141 124 11-8-3 14-9-0 8-4-1 Nashville 46 22 18 6 50 129 136 12-7-3 10-11-3 4-6-3 St. Louis 47 23 21 3 49 149 167 10-11-2 13-10-1 6-6-1 Vancouver 46 18 25 3 39 155 186 8-13-1 10-12-2 10-4-0 San Jose 48 14 25 9 37 145 184 5-12-7 9-13-2 2-8-6 Arizona 47 15 27 5 35 123 170 9-7-2 6-20-3 1-6-2 Chicago 45 14 27 4 32 108 163 9-16-2 5-11-2 3-9-1 Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199 8-13-1 5-16-4 6-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Florida 2

Buffalo 3, Dallas 2, OT

Calgary 4, Columbus 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.