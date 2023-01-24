Ukraine updates: Poland asks Germany for permission to send tanks

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Tuesday said his country had officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion.

Berlin is under pressure to supply state-of-the-art Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or at least to sign off on the delivery of the German-made heavy armor from third-party countries.

"The Germans have already received our request for consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," Blaszczak tweeted.

"I also appeal to the German side to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. This is our common cause because it is about the security of the whole of Europe!''

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki later said he would ask the European Union to reimburse the cost of the tanks, which he called "another test of good will."

The German government confirmed it had received the request.

"We will treat the proceedings with the urgency they deserve," a spokesperson said.

The announcement was made not long after German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday morning that Berlin still had yet to decide on the delivery of combat tanks to Ukraine.

"There is no news that I can deliver at this point. I have said that shortly a decision will be made and I can only assume that will be the case," Pistorius told reporters.

Pistorius said Germany had no objection to the training of Ukrainian soldiers on its Leopard vehicles but did not say that Germany had yet agreed to allow their deployment.

However, he did say Berlin would act quickly if there was a positive decision to do so.

The minister, who was appointed defense minister last week after the resignation of his predecessor Christine Lambrecht, has previously said any decision must come from the office of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Pistorius was facing reporters in Berlin alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who called for providing more advanced systems to Ukraine.

"I, therefore, welcome our discussion today," Stoltenberg said. "We discussed the issue of battle tanks. Consultations among allies will continue and I'm confident we will have a solution soon."

Here are other updates on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, January 24:

Czech foreign minister calls for tougher sanctions on Russia

The European Union should impose tougher sanctions on Russia's technology and arms sectors, the Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in an interview with Reuters.

"We need to be looking for new and creative ways of how to make our sanctions stronger... how to decrease [Russia's] ability to produce weapons, rockets used for shelling Ukraine's critical infrastructure," said Lipavsky.

Belgium has opposed a ban on the diamond trade with Russia, while Hungary has opposed a ban on nuclear cooperation.

Lipavsky conceded that these two points of disagreement meant the EU was unlikely to reach a consensus for wider-ranging sanctions.

In the same interview, Lipavsky joined the chorus of foreign officials calling for Germany to allow other countries to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Russia says German tank deliveries would damage ties

Russia has warned Germany against delivering Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, saying "nothing good" would come of it.

"These deliveries would bring nothing good to the future relationship," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday. "They will leave a lasting mark."

Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption allegations

Several senior Ukrainian officials have stepped down on Tuesday amid allegations of corruption.

They include Ukraine's deputy defense minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was reportedly linked to a scandal involving the purchase of food for the military, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president's office who was linked to the embezzlement of aid last year, and deputy prosecutor general Oleksiy Symonenko, who has been at the center of a scandal related to a holiday in Spain.

Five regional governors were also dismissed on Tuesday, cabinet head Oleh Nemchinov announced on Telegram.

In his nightly video address on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war would not distract his government's attention from tackling corruption

FDP accuses Scholz of hesitating over tanks

The defense spokesperson for Germany's pro-business Free Democrats party has accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz of hesitating about sending units of the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine.

"We don't understand why Chancellor Scholz has such a problem in sending main battle tanks from Germany. We have sent so much stuff. We have sent jeeps out. We have sent howitzers, we have sent air defense," the FDP's Alexander Müller told DW on Tuesday.

"We don't know the reason why Scholz, our chancellor, is hesitating so much."

Berlin has been under mounting pressure recently to send the Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and to allow other countries to send their own German-made tanks.

Müller said, however, he is "quite sure" Germany will end up sending tanks.

