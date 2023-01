Australian Open Results

Tuesday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD34,848,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Karen Khachanov (18), Russia, def. Sebastian Korda (29), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-0, ret.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinals

Elena Rybakina (22), Kazakhstan, def. Jelena Ostapenko (17), Latvia, 6-2, 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka (24), Belarus, def. Jessica Pegula (3), United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-1, 6-4.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (4).

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Caroline Dolehide, United States, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 7-5, 6-2.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (6), United States, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. John-Patrick Smith and Lizette Cabrera, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza, India, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, walkover.

Marc Polmans and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Jason Kubler and Maddison Inglis, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Taylor Townsend, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.