Global TPMS Battery Market Share, Size, Growth, Technological Advancement, Top Manufacturers And Regional Analysis By 2030

TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) batteries are batteries that are used in the sensors that are mounted inside the tires of vehicles to monitor tire pressure and temperature. These batteries are responsible for powering the sensors and transmitting data to the vehicle’s onboard computer. The batteries used in TPMS sensors typically have a long service life and are designed to operate in a variety of temperatures and environments.

The global TPMS Battery Market Size was valued at USD 312.22 Million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.26% reaching USD 521.31 Million by 2030. The market for TPMS batteries is driven by the increasing adoption of TPMS technology in vehicles. Government regulations mandating the use of TPMS in vehicles are also key drivers for the market. As more vehicles are equipped with TPMS, the demand for replacement batteries will increase. The increasing demand for advanced and connected vehicles is also driving the market for TPMS batteries.

The market is expected to grow in the coming years as the demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) increases, which in turn will drive the demand for TPMS technology and the batteries that power it. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is also expected to boost the market for TPMS batteries.

TPMS Battery Market 2023 report provides an overall analysis of the global market by industry size, shares, revenue estimations in the past and future, and year-over-year growth of the TPMS Battery market with upcoming opportunities and challenges. This report also includes company details, recent developments, revenue, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion plans for the major players in the market.

This report helps both major players and new entrants analyze the market in depth.

Key players in TPMS Battery include:

Maxell

Murata Manufacturing

Panasonic

EVE Energy

Tadiran Batteries GmbH

Renata (Swatch)

Market Segmentation: By Type:

Up to 350 mA

Above 350 mA

Market Segmentation: By Application:

OEM

Aftermarket

TPMS Battery Market: Regional Landscape :

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The TPMS Battery reports contain data based on rigorous primary and secondary research using proven research methods.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

• The report discusses the industry’s drivers, constraints, and opportunities.

• TPMS Battery market performance,Recent industry trends and developments.

• Competitive landscape & strategies of key players in TPMS Battery market

• Included are promising growth regions’ potential & niche market sectors.

• Historical and future market size in terms of value In-depth analysis of the TPMS Battery market

This report answers the following key questions:

1. How has the TPMS Battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

2. What are the key regional markets?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the TPMS Battery market?

4. How is the market segmented according to end users?

5. What is the industry’s value chain?

6. What are the most important driving factors and industry challenges?

7. What is the structure of the TPMS Battery market and who are the key players?

