Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Share and Growth Developments 2023 | Competitive Strategies, Business Demand, Future Trends and Top Players Forecast to 2030

The Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Size Reached USD 42 Billion In 2021. Looking Forward, Market.Biz Expects The Market To Reach USD 270 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A Growth Rate (Cagr) Of 23.4% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030.

The duty-free and travel retail market is a vehicle for economic and social development, including infrastructure and job creation. Companies mainly use this channel to sell their products abroad and expand globally. Demand for luxury and premium goods, fueled by a multitude of retail chains offering a wide range of products, is a key parameter driving the rise of the global duty-free and travel retail business. Sales in the market are likely to increase as companies place increasing emphasis on digitizing retail processes to optimize their bottom line.

The growing attraction of the tourism and travel industry is another factor driving the trends in the duty-free and travel retail market. The market under study provides a temporary space that provides end-users with additional time after security check-in, allowing consumers to indulge in the atmosphere and experience of international product shopping as well as product purchases. Increased foot traffic to various international destinations is one of the main drivers of the industry. Factors such as a growing middle class and affordable air travel are expected to drive the industry.

The global research report of “Duty Free & Travel Retail Market” [2022-2030] provides industry manufacturers with Share, Size, CAGR, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, company value, and market in the global region. This report contains a comprehensive quantitative analysis of the program and provides data for planning strategies to maximize growth and market success.

The Duty Free & Travel Retail market report also measures the market size, price, revenue, market share, market share, cost structure, and growth rate for decision-making. The report provides a comprehensive market analysis detailing information on various aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help investors make the right decision before investing.

Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Top Segmentation:

The analysts who wrote the report classified the global Duty Free & Travel Retail by product, application, and region. All sectors have been studied in detail, emphasizing CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and various key factors. The Duty Free & Travel Retail market regional rating will help players improve their base in the major regional markets. This suggests the opportunities for untapped growth in nearby markets and how capital can be used within the forecast period.

Global Duty Free & Travel Retail by Key Players:

Dufry

Lagardère Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

JR/Group (James Richardson)

King Power

The Shilla Duty Free

Global Duty Free & Travel Retail By Type:

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Global Duty Free & Travel Retail By Application:

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Parameter Description:

•Reference year: 2021

•Forecast period: 2022-2030

•Market revenue in US$ billion and CAGR for the period 2021 to 2030

•Regional coverage and seller’s scope and analysis

•Market coverage and forecast, market share forecast, business analysis, competitive landscape, market growth factors, market restraints, market trends, and business profiles.

Geographic Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive overview of various Duty Free & Travel Retail Markets coming from regions and countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, etc. For the period 2022-2030, the report provides revenue and market analysis by country and revenue and volume analysis by region of the world in the next generation Duty Free & Travel Retail Market. It provides sales (consumption) and forecast analysis of various regional markets by application and type in terms of volume.

Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Segment By Region:

-North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

-South America

-The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

◘ Segment and Study Global Duty Free & Travel Retail, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2016-2021), and Forecast (2022-2030)

◘ Focuses on the key Duty Free & Travel Retail manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

◘ To analyze global and critical areas’ needs and benefits, opportunities and challenges, trends and pitfalls.

◘ Identifying important processes and factors that promote or inhibit demand growth.

◘ Break the gap in member demand by connecting with high-growth members.

◘ To carefully target each market in terms of individual growth patterns and their desired offerings

◘ To share competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, and partner requirements.

◘ Strategic profiles of key players and in-depth analysis of their growth strategies

Reasons To Purchase This Report:

•Analyzing the market outlook using the latest trends and SWOT analysis.

•The market dynamics and growth opportunities for the future are both discussed.

•Analyzing market segments using qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating economic and non-economic factors.

•Analysis at the country and regional level that combines the demand and supply forces that are influencing the market growth.

•Data for each segment and sub-segment in terms of market value (USD Million) as well as volume (Units million).

•The competitive landscape includes the market share of the major players and the new strategies and projects implemented by players over the years.

