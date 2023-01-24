Alexa
Generators purchased with Taiwan-donated funds arrive in Kyiv

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/24 20:46
Ukrainian parliamentarian Kira Rudik watches a shipment of generators purchased with Taiwan-donated funds being unloaded in Kyiv. (Ministry ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko accepted a shipment of generators bought with money Taiwan donated on New Year’s Day, a second shipment arrived in the city and was accepted by parliamentarian Kira Rudik on Sunday (Jan. 22), Lunar New Year’s Day.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release, the Taiwan government began donating money for cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Kherson to purchase generators after Russian forces began attacking Ukraine’s power and other infrastructures. This was done in the hopes that Ukrainians could stay warm in winter.

Rudik was cited as saying after accepting the shipment on behalf of Ukrainians that the Taiwan government’s aid of Ukraine has not stopped since the war began nearly a year ago. She said generators are crucial to survival in cold winters and thanked Taiwan for the donation.

The generators will be used at water pumping stations to ensure there is electricity running at all times so citizens can have access to drinking water. In addition, it will install equipment at locations for citizens to get warm and charge electronic devices.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Taiwan government has donated 27 tons of medical supplies. In addition, the Taiwan government and public combined have donated 600 tons of humanitarian aid and over US$40 million.

Kyiv's new generators bear Taiwan's flag and the words, "Taiwan, thank you!" (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)
