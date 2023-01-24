Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Key Segments and Forecast 2030

Asia Pacific logistics robots market will grow at a 2020-2026 CAGR of 29.61% (upgraded from a pre-COVID-19 prediction of 26.4%) with an addressable cumulative market value of $38.15 billion over 2020-2026 owing to the rising adoption of robotic solutions in logistics industry amide the COVID-19 pandemic.

Research Methodology

There were five stages to the research study on the Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market: secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert guidance, quality check, and final review. Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 70 figures, this 142-page report “Asia Pacific Logistics Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific logistics robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report covers historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecast from 2021 till 2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify logistics robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Operation Environment, Application, End-user, and Region.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aethon Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

DAIFUKU Co, Ltd

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Fanuc Corp.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

GreyOrange Pte Ltd

IAM Robotics

KION Group AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Seegrid Corporation

SIASUN Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on offering

– Hardware

– Software

– Service & Support

Based on product type

– Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) (further segmented into Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs))

– Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

– Robotic Arms (further segmented into Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, Collaborative Robots, Others)

– Other Products

Based on operation environment

– Factory Logistics Robots

– Warehouse Logistics Robots

– Outdoor Logistics Robots

– Other Logistics Robots

Based on application

– Palletizing and Depalletizing

– Pick and Place

– Loading and Unloading

– Packaging and Co-packing

– Shipment and Delivery

– Transportation and Storage

– Other Applications

Based on end-user

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Agriculture

– Manufacturing

– Other End-users

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market data (annual revenue) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Application, and End-user over the study years (2016-2026) are also included.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in logistics robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

