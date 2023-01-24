Global Inspection Robotics in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size, Growth Analysis, Key Players, Share, Research and Forecast 2030

Global cumulative Capex (capital expenditure) of inspection robots in oil & gas industry will advance to $17.83 billion during 2019-2025, representing a robust growth at 15.9% per annum between 2018 and 2025. Inspection robotics in oil & gas industry are robots and intelligent devices developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying oil & gas pipelines, platforms, rigs, storage tanks and other oil & gas structures. Oil & gas inspection robots include unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and smart PIGs among others. UUVs include remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Research Methodology

There were five stages to the research study on the Global Inspection Robotics in Oil and Gas Industry Market: secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert guidance, quality check, and final review. Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.

Highlighted with 55 tables and 66 figures, this 183-page report “Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry: Global Market 2018-2025 by Robot Type, Application, System Component and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the inspection robots market in oil & gas industry by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

> Market Structure

> Growth Drivers

> Restraints and Challenges

> Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

> Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify oil & gas inspection robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Robot Type, Application, System Component and Region.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Alstom Inspection Robots

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

ECA Group

Flyability SA

FMC Technologies Inc.

Honeybee Robotics

Hydrovision Ltd.

IKM Subsea AS

ING Robotic Aviation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Inuktun Services Ltd.

MISTRAS Group Inc.

OC Robotics

Seegrid

Sky-Futures

VDOS

Based on robot type

> ROVs

> AUVs

> UAVs

> UGVs

> Smart PIGs

> Others

Based on application

> Oil and Gas Pipelines

> Oil Storage Tanks

> Platforms

> Rigs

> Other Oil and Gas Structures

Based on system component

> Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)

> Software System

> Operation and Service

Geographically

> APAC (Japan, China, Indonesia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

> Europe (Germany, UK, Norway, Russia, Rest of Europe)

> North America (U.S. and Canada)

> Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

> Africa (Nigeria, Angola)

> Middle East (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

