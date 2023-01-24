Freeze Drying Equipment Market 2022 Analysis, Top Players, Target Audience and Forecast To 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Freeze Drying Equipment Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is projected to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 2,118 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3,346.0 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market was valued at 460,826 units in 2021 and is forecasted to reach 575,750 units by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market are Azbil Corporation, GEA Group, SP Industries Inc., Optima Packaging Group GmbH, and Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Freeze Drying Equipment Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics.

This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

By Equipment Type segment of the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is sub-segmented into:

Bench-top freeze-dryers

Tray-style freeze dryers

Manifold freeze dryers

Rotary freeze dryers

Mobile freeze dryers

Parts & Accessories

By Scale of Operation segment of the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is sub-segmented into:

Industrial freeze dryers

Commercial freeze dryers

Laboratory freeze dryers

Pilot-scale freeze dryers

By Capacity segment of the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is sub-segmented into:

<10 Kg

10-150 Kg

150-500 kg

500-1000 kg

>1000 Kg

By Application segment of the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is sub-segmented into:

Biotechnology

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Food Processing and Packaging

Healthcare/ Medical

Others (Research, Preservation)

By Region segment of the Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany The U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia China India Japan South Korea South East Asia (SEA) Malaysia Indonesia Singapore Thailand Vietnam Philippine Rest of SEA Rest of Asia

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



