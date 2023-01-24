Third-Party Logistics Market 2022 Trends Segmentation, Future Opportunities to 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Third-Party Logistics Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The global Third-Party Logistics Market was valued at US$ 1,032 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,656.7 Bn by 2027. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the third-party logistics market are DHL, KNL, Nippon, DB Schenker, and C.H. Robinson among others.

The Third-Party Logistics Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Third-Party Logistics Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics.

This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Overview Third-Party Logistics Market Segments

The following are the different segments of the global third-party logistics market:

By Mode of Transport segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

By Service segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

By End User segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:

Technological

Automotive

Retailing

Elements

Food & Groceries

Healthcare

Others

By Region segment of the global third-party logistics market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



