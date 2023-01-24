Linear Vibration Motor Market 2022 Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Linear Vibration Motor Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The global linear vibration motor market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$1,469.7 Mn in 2021 to US$ 2,498.0 Mn by 2027. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the is registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the global linear vibration motor market are Nidec Corporation, AAC Technologies, Samsung, KOTL, Sanyo, DMEGC, JAHWA, Jinlong – KOTL, NPF Motor, and Electronic Groups among others.

The global linear vibration motor market is highly competitive in order to increase its presence in the marketplace. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as product development and collaboration in order to have a grip in the stabilized global market scenarios. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Overview Linear Vibration Motor Market Segments

Global Linear Vibration Motor Market is segmented based on product type, applications, and region. The industry trends in the global linear vibration motor market are subdivided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Linear Vibration Motor Market:

By Product Type segment of the global linear Vibration Motor Market is sub-segmented into:

Moving-Magnet Type

Moving-Iron Type

Moving-Coil Type

By Applications segment of the global linear Vibration Motor Market is sub-segmented into:

Cellphones

Loudspeaker

Game Device

Others

By Region segment of the global linear Vibration Motor Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel Turkey Egypt Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



